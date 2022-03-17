European Animation & VFX Industry Experiencing a Boom due to World Class Animation Training Schools, Funding Schemes and Government Tax Incentives

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2022-26)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European animation industry is growing fast and an increasing number of films produced in Europe have attracted global audiences and are distributed worldwide. The boom in European animation can be attributed to the world class animation training schools, funding schemes, government tax incentives, Europe-wide as well as global collaborations through co-productions and availability of world class talent.

Europe produces about 40 animation films every year. About 15% of European movie admissions goes into animation and one fifth of admissions to animation films in Europe goes to European productions. However the market is dominated by American films who garner about 70% of admissions. There are over 300 children's channels in the EU as well as specific on-demand services for kids. Moreover about 65% of animation content in European TV channels is produced locally.

European animation productions targeted at television have achieved global success, however in the case of movies it is the major American studios which dominate the market. Film based content such as video or mobile games are on the upswing giving rise to new partnerships as well as new business and revenue models. Given the global economic crunch, producers need to diversify their sources of funding and explore sources such as co-productions, equity financing and other forms of loans.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.



Key Topics Covered:

European Animation Industry

Demand for TV Content

Feature Film Industry in Europe Marketing and Merchandising

Trends in Europe Collaboration Among European Studios Drivers for Success Animation Cost Structures in Europe

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation Financing in Europe Animation Funding Agencies Centralised Animation Funding Agencies in Europe

Television Series Development in Europe Pitching Television Series to Broadcasters

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe Contractual Issues Key Rights in Co-Production Agreements Co-Productions and Outsourcing

Distribution Strategies in Europe Producer-Distributor Co-Financing Patterns

3D Market in Europe Advantages of 3D Disadvantages of 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market Size of European Animation & VFX Industry

Television Animation Content Demand in Europe

European Animation & VFX Industry Market Size

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzvcot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900