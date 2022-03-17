Breakfast Cereal Market Report 2022: Consumption, Prices, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Breakfast Cereals - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Breakfast Cereal Market Statistics

Exports 6,938.8 Million USD Imports 7,105.8 Million USD Top Exporters Germany, U.S., UK Top Importers U.S., Canada, Germany

Breakfast Cereal Market Size

For the fifth consecutive year, the global breakfast cereal market recorded growth in sales value, which increased by X% to $X in 2021. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is likely to see steady growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Breakfast Cereal Production

In value terms, breakfast cereal production rose modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production attained the peak level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of breakfast cereal production in 2021 were the U.S. (X tonnes), China (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), together accounting for X% of global production. These countries were followed by Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Japan, the UK, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Iran, which together accounted for a further X%. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of breakfast cereal production, amongst the key producing countries, was attained by Mexico, while breakfast cereal production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Breakfast Cereal Exports

Exports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of breakfast cereals were exported worldwide; with an increase of X% compared with 2019 figures. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

In value terms, breakfast cereal exports rose remarkably to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

Germany (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Chile (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and the Netherlands (X tonnes) represented roughly X% of total exports of breakfast cereals in 2021. China (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Poland, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest breakfast cereal supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), the U.S. ($X) and the UK ($X), together comprising X% of global exports. These countries were followed by Belgium, Poland, Spain, France, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, China, Chile and Turkey, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average breakfast cereal export price amounted to $X per tonne, growing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne; afterwards, it flattened through to 2021.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the UK ($X per tonne), while Chile ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Breakfast Cereal Imports

Imports

For the fifth consecutive year, the global market recorded growth in overseas purchases of breakfast cereals, which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

In value terms, breakfast cereal imports reached $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

The U.S. (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Iraq (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), China (X tonnes) and Syrian Arab Republic (X tonnes) represented roughly X% of total imports of breakfast cereals in 2021. Sweden (X tonnes) took a relatively small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by China, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X), Canada ($X) and Germany ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by France, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, China, Sweden, Iraq and Syrian Arab Republic, which together accounted for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average breakfast cereal import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. In general, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2013; afterwards, it flattened through to 2021.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Italy ($X per tonne), while Syrian Arab Republic ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Muesli; other prepared foods obtained by swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products (egg corn flakes); cereals in grain form, precooked or otherwise prepared (excluding maize).

