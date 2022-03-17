Dataiku's No-Code Cloud Stack Accelerator Is Now Available on AWS

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today unveiled the Dataiku cloud stack accelerator on Amazon Web Services (AWS) — a new way of rapidly deploying and managing Dataiku's data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) platform on AWS. The new accelerator enables customers to quickly get Dataiku up and running on a secure AWS cloud computing environment in hours using three easy steps. Once deployed, everyone across the company, from data science to line-of-business teams, can access the easy-to-use, low- or no-code Dataiku environment in their web browser to prepare datasets, build reports and dashboards, and create machine learning (ML) and AI models.

"Most people don't think of a professional football team when they think of AI and analytics, but we use these insights on a daily basis to make crucial business and team decisions," said Chip Suttles, Vice President Technology at the Seattle Seahawks. "Having the ability to make near-real-time decisions is imperative to our competitive advantage. Our data science team used the Dataiku accelerator on AWS to quickly deploy in the cloud and were building AI models and dashboards within hours."

The accelerator works with AWS so anyone can quickly and easily tap into the power of AI for their business. The accelerator allows companies to:

Seamlessly access data stored on AWS with access to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and managed SQL services.

Connect, transform, and analyze datasets from Amazon Redshift with Dataiku no-code visual data preparation or custom SQL code.

Build and scale ML models using the latest Dataiku AutoML and code notebook-based data science techniques using the computing power of Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Use AWS machine learning services to include computer vision or text analytics in Dataiku projects.

Operationalize and manage models with Dataiku MLOps, including pipeline and model monitoring, data drift detection and alerting, A/B testing, and model retraining.

Use Dataiku Govern to reduce model risk with governance plans, approvals, and sign-off for model deployment.

"From the enterprise boardroom to the playing field of an elite sports program, Dataiku is driving Everyday AI to improve insight and performance in a wide range of industries and use cases," said David Tharp, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. "With Dataiku running on AWS, we are making AI an everyday experience by equipping hundreds of workers with intuitive tools for preparing, analyzing, and visualizing large datasets and creating machine learning models — with no need for technical expertise."

"AWS offers a fully elastic infrastructure with many options optimized for machine learning and AI," said Danielle Greshok, Director of World Wide ISV Solution Architects at AWS. "With Dataiku's new accelerator for AWS, our customers can get up and running in hours and take advantage of the full power of AWS to start creating insights and machine learning models across their business today."

Dataiku includes the cloud stack accelerator at no additional cost. To learn more about how Dataiku can help with rapid cloud deployment and get you up and running in a matter of hours, visit the Dataiku website or read the technical blog, Deploy and Manage AI in the Cloud With AWS.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku), and LinkedIn.

