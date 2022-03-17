Amir Capriles Joins Granicus as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience technologies and services, today welcomes Amir Capriles to the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Capriles will be responsible for global sales and sales operations, continuing to scale the company while deepening engagement with customers. Capriles has dedicated his 20+ year career to public sector innovation and will leverage his considerable expertise to help Granicus accelerate its mission to empower government changemakers with a modern cloud platform that drives richer digital experiences and connections between governments and their constituents.



Most recently, Capriles served as North American Enterprise Sales Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector at Pegasystems, a global CRM software company, where he scaled go-to-market operations, resulting in 35% YoY growth of his division. Prior to Pegasystems, Capriles held various sales leadership roles at global technology companies including Salesforce and Microsoft, where he led public sector sales for over a decade and helped launch Microsoft's government cloud offering for business applications. In addition to working closely with Granicus' sales and marketing organizations to accelerate global growth and platform adoption, Capriles will regularly engage with customers to ensure they are maximizing the value of Granicus' products and services.

"The public sector is experiencing the greatest acceleration in technology transformation I've witnessed in over 20 years," said Capriles. "Changemakers across all levels of government, globally, are leveraging the speed, security and budget-friendly benefits delivered by cloud software providers such as Granicus. Government organizations are achieving incredible operational gains while delivering superior digital experiences to their constituents and communities, large and small. I have been incredibly compelled by Granicus' ability, as the largest SaaS cloud platform provider dedicated to the public sector, to consistently deliver substantial and sustainable gains in citizen engagement and digital transformation to their global customers. Delivering great digital experiences and community outcomes are at the top of the priority list for government professionals and I'm incredibly pleased to bring my experiences scaling public sector businesses to extend Granicus' incredible success and support its vital mission."

Over the past several years, Granicus has experienced significant global growth and customer expansion, including several acquisitions that have strengthened its capabilities and helped customers accelerate their digital transformations. With 5,500 customers and 300M subscribers, Granicus fosters the world's largest community of digital government practitioners, strengthening their impact while helping them establish a culture of ongoing innovation.

"Amir brings an accomplished history of accelerating public sector digital transformation, making him the perfect addition to our growing leadership team," said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus, "As the demand for modern digital platforms continues to accelerate, Granicus has the opportunity to help government agencies make rapid and sustainable impact in their communities. We're incredibly excited for Amir to join our team as we support government agencies on their journeys as they become more equitable, human-centered digital service providers.

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies and more than 300 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and residents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions with residents, while disseminating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.