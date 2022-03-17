Fort Collins, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joy Organics announced today that their hugely popular premium CBD gummies now contain organic ingredients.
"Our Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple gummies are some of our most popular products," said Hannah Smith, Joy Organics Director of Communications. "And we're so excited to upgrade this vegan, delicious, guilt-free formula."
The family-founded hemp brand is working on a variety of innovations and improvements, which are expected to be announced by the end of this year's first quarter.
"We're always looking to craft the most effective and cleanest products we can," said Smith. "Our new organic gummy formula is one of a series of product innovations we'll be announcing in the coming weeks."
Joy's gummies now join a line of organic CBD products which include a massage oil, an array of tincture flavors, and a highly potent salve. To learn more about the premium CBD brand's product offerings, visit joyorganics.com.
https://thenewsfront.com/cbd-gummies-joy-organics-moving-to-organic-ingredients/
Joy Organics 5042 Technology Parkway Suite 500 Fort Collins CO 80528 United States https://joyorganics.com hannah.smith@joyorganics.com
