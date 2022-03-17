SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Welcomes Michael Teitelbaum to Advisory Board

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc. SPYR, dba SPYR Technologies (https://spyr.com), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, welcomes Michael Teitelbaum, senior brand integrity manager at Jazwares, to the Applied Magix advisory board.



"I'm genuinely excited to have Mike on our advisory board, offering us his expertise and experience," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. "Mike's experience in growing brands and creating growth by leveraging online resources will be invaluable on our Applied Magix journey."

"I am beyond excited to join the advisory board of Applied Magix," Teitelbaum said. "I welcome the opportunity to share my expertise and experience and guide Applied Magix to new heights!"

Visit https://AppliedMagix.com for updates as Applied Magix continues to expand its advisory board with additional talented, complementary individuals.

