Hemp, Inc. Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary with Announcement from its Chief Operating Officer

Las Vegas, NV, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Born with a mission for social change and economic revival, Hemp, Inc. HEMP marks its 10-year anniversary with the upcoming launch of 3 newly-formulated CBD, CBG and CBN products. As one of the global leaders on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry in constant pursuit of developing transcendent products, Company executives are especially excited to be expanding its product offering with these new CBD, CBG and CBN formulations. Each product is formulated with a high-quality ingredient combination that offers complete consumer satisfaction.



Without revealing the new product specifics, Hemp, Inc. has definitely pushed the boundaries of high potency, robust flavor, and innovative formulation in these 3 new powerhouse products set to be released, one at a time, over the next few weeks. "If the onslaught of disruption and uncertainty during the pandemic taught us anything post-pandemic, it's a lesson in resiliency. As a company, we pride ourselves in continuing to deliver the best consumable wellness products to the market without compromising quality or brand. With this launch, we've gone above and beyond to exceed our customers' expectations," said Hemp, Inc. COO, Jed Perlowin.

In fact, Perlowin's personal expectations were exceeded when he sampled the new products. "This new formula personally blew me away. I had significant reduction in pain and it has helped me with my sleep deficit. I've used CBD tinctures in the past and didn't really notice a difference. But with these new products, I noticed a huge difference. I'm speaking from personal experience when I say they are excellent." While making no medical claims, Hemp, Inc.'s CBD products have been known by consumers to help with pain management, sleep deprivation and alleviating anxiety. CBD and other cannabinoid products have gained incredible market share due to growing awareness and acceptance of CBD's potential health benefits, so the Company's shareholders have substantial reason to believe the Company's new products will increase its bottom line dramatically. Retailers and distributors interested in the product line, click here .

"This is a very exciting time to be a part of an industry that continues to find new ways to help millions of people across the world," said ​​Perlowin. "I think we all can agree life has changed and living the ‘new normal' has been quite demanding. Many of us are time deprived while we constantly stay ‘connected' in this digital age. Exposure to high levels of stress is sometimes inevitable. Simply put, we need relief. A rejuvenation of our mind, body and spirit is a must. As we release these new products, I'm sure our shareholders would agree that these products have the potential to make the world a better place."

Shareholders and consumers who want to purchase current and future products, click here .

As the Company's COO, Perlowin says he plans on keeping the Company's shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. He believes the Company is positioned to win in the emerging hemp market and is looking forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid over the last 10 years. Hemp, Inc. will continue to develop its King of Hemp® brand that has strongly resonated with consumers.

Hemp, Inc.'s sales & marketing team is currently working on large-scale orders for the company's CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested is distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line may include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information". Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found out the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties.

