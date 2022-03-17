Barbecue At Home Offers Exclusive Discount This Spring

Dallas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring has sprung so why not the gift that keeps on giving – the gift of restaurant-quality cuts of meat, premium pre-cooked sides and desserts. Barbecue At Home by Dickey's is offering an incredible 50% off select products, including premium meats, artisan craft sausages, southern sides, and more during its annual Spring Sale!
Beginning March 25 through March 31, barbecue enthusiasts from across the U.S. will have the ability to visit BarbecueAtHome.com and select from an array of discounted products – that will be shipped right to their door.
"We are happy to offer our fans an exclusive discount during our Spring Sale," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "What better way to come together and celebrate the official start of Spring, than by enjoying quality barbecue in the comfort of your own home."
Barbecue At Home by Dickey's offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don't forget its chef-curated offerings, delicious meat gift boxes, butcher-selected steaks, and Southern sides made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.
To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.
About Barbecue at Home by Dickey's
Created by the world's largest barbecue concept – Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, the best meat gift boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.
About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.
Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
Lauren Tweet Barbecue at Home by Dickey's 469.594.3723 ltweet@dickeys.com
