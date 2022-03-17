Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leaders Participating in Community Oncology Alliance Annual Conference

Fort Myers, Florida, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians and senior leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will be participating in the 2022 Community Oncology Conference hosted by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) this week in Kissimmee, Florida. Developed exclusively for community oncology physicians, pharmacists, administrators and advocates, the annual gathering of more than 1,500 professionals will focus on the path forward to ensuring that patients have access to high-quality, affordable, cutting-edge cancer care close to where they live and work.

Serving as panelists for the COA 2022 Community Oncology Conference are:

FCS President & Managing Physician and COA Immediate Past President Michael Diaz, MD – "Employer/Payer Alert: Why the Site of Cancer Care Delivery Matters" and "Going After Pharmacy Benefit Managers"

FCS Vice President of Pharmacy/Rx To Go Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh – "The New World of Oral Cancer Drug Dispensing: Pharmacy Challenges & Solutions.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "As cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States, it is imperative that we continue sharing best practices with the nation's top oncology care providers to advocate for our patients and a strong future for community oncology."

"My colleagues and I value this opportunity to delve into the clinical, operational and business opportunities that will further enhance our ability to deliver the expert and personalized care that every patient deserves," added Dr. Diaz.

The Community Oncology Alliance is dedicated to ensuring that cancer patients have access to quality, affordable and accessible cancer care in their local communities.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachments

Jen Bradley Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 847.280.1740 Jennifer.Bradley@FLCancer.com