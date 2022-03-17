PIMCO Announces 2022 Managing Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, is pleased to share the promotion of the officers of the firm to Managing Director.



"Each year we strive to elect exceptional candidates who we believe will make significant contributions to help our clients' achieve their investment goals, grow our firm, develop talent and enhance opportunities going forward," said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Roman and PIMCO Group Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn.

"Fulfilling these objectives requires a Managing Director group that exemplifies the key components of PIMCO's culture and Core Values, including our commitment to integrity and excellence. We also seek to ensure our Managing Director group represents diverse perspectives and a vast array of skillsets across our functions and regions," Roman and Ivascyn said.

The following officers have been promoted to Managing Director with these objectives in mind:

Yacov Arnopolin

Mr. Arnopolin is a managing director and portfolio manager in the New York office. He is co-chair of the Emerging Markets Portfolio Committee (EMPC). Prior to joining PIMCO in 2016, Mr. Arnopolin served as a managing director overseeing emerging market fixed income portfolios at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager at Fortress Investment Group. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Carnegie Mellon University. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Cancer Research Institute.

Sharad Bansal

Mr. Bansal is a managing director and portfolio manager on the structured product team in the Newport Beach office. His responsibilities include managing residential investments in alternative funds. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Bansal worked at Goldman Sachs, Long-Term Capital Management, and a technology startup in India. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an MBA in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Michael Chandra

Mr. Chandra is a managing director, head of the U.S. public client practice, and account manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on institutional client service. He is a member of PIMCO Women and serves on the steering committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was an equity research analyst for Robert W. Baird & Company. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Chandra is a CFA® and CAIA® charterholder.

Richard Colasuonno

Mr. Colasuonno is a managing director in the New York office and head of the institutional corporate client practice. His client experience includes working with corporate, multi-employer and public pension plans to deliver customized investment solutions across asset classes. Prior to PIMCO in 2007, he was an associate in the private equity division of Lehman Brothers. He has 19 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University. Mr. Colasuonno is a CFA® charterholder.

John Devir

Mr. Devir is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He is the head of Americas credit research, lead analyst for global energy, and lead portfolio manager for MLPs and energy infrastructure. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a managing director and head of equity strategies at Barclays Capital in New York. He previously held a similar role at Lehman Brothers from 2005-2008. He has 28 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Siena College.

Robert English

Mr. English is a managing director and head of PIMCO's business in the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was an economist with Nomura International in London and before that with the UK Government Economic Service. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a master's degree from the London School of Economics. He received his undergraduate degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University.

Tiffany Wilding

Ms. Wilding is a managing director and North American economist based in the Newport Beach office. She leads PIMCO's Cyclical Forum, crafts the firm's outlook for the U.S. and Canadian economies and monetary policy, and analyzes key macro risks for the firm's Investment Committee. She also co-heads the firm's Americas portfolio committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2016, she was the head of global interest rate research at Tudor Investments. She has 14 years of investment and economics/financial markets experience and holds an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Rhodes College.

Nadia Zakir

Ms. Zakir is a managing director in the Newport Beach office. She is PIMCO LLC's chief compliance officer and PIMCO's global head of compliance. Ms. Zakir is chairwoman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Market Risk Advisory Committee, and serves as a board member of The PIMCO Foundation. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was an associate director at the U.S CFTC in Washington D.C. She has 17 years of legal and compliance experience and holds a J.D. from The Washington College of Law at American University, a master's degree from the University of Chicago, and an undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Lisa Papas

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 949-720-6751

Email: Lisa.Papas@pimco.com