Corvee Adds State and Local Tax (SALT) Planning to Award-Winning Software

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving tax and accounting firms, today announces the launch of state and local tax planning within the company's award-winning tax planning product. Now, firms can quickly and easily analyze client tax scenarios at the federal and state level for additional tax savings and state-specific tax planning strategies, all within Corvee tax planning software.



With this addition, Corvee tax planning software includes 1,400+ strategies that allow firms to save their clients' money on taxes. Additionally, with Corvee's significant team of tax experts, the company is on the path to provide over 20,000+ tax savings strategies in the coming years.

Corvee tax planning software now offers:

Support for federal forms to calculate federal tax owed

Support for all 50 state and local forms to calculate tax owed

Support for 1,400+ state tax planning strategies

Jurisdiction summaries for all 50 states with key dates and deadlines

Tax plan deliverable templates to show clients the value of your state and local planning

More affordable licenses for additional users (72% reduction in per user pricing)

Also included in the latest release of the software is an enhanced and customized tax planning questionnaire that provides 30-80% time savings for firm clients.

"We are excited to be able to bring a product to the market that allows tax professionals to plan for tax scenarios at both the federal and state levels. It's pretty incredible that Corvee tax planning was launched only 17 months ago, and we've been able to provide thousands of tax professionals with more than 1,400 strategies to help save their clients money in taxes. And it's just the beginning," states Andrew Argue, CEO and founder of Corvee.

For more information on this latest offering, including special pricing through the end of March, visit corvee.com/saltsale.

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms with the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their firm. The company's flagship product, Corvee Tax Planning software, quickly and efficiently provides firms a sophisticated but simple tool to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and streamline client collaboration. Connect with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

