Wienerschnitzel is Celebrating National Corn Dog Day (3/19) with 4 Corn Dogs for only $4

Irvine, California, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of great deals and corn dogs need to head over to Wienerschnitzel on March 19th to celebrate National Corn Dog Day. Tell your friends that everyone can get 4 of Wienerschnitzel's crunchy, honey-sweet corn batter wrapped dogs on a stick for just $4 on this special day. It's the perfect treat to eat while enjoying the festivities of the first weekend of the college basketball championships.
"Wienerschnitzel is the expert in making the best Corn Dogs and we are excited to offer an awesome deal to celebrate their special day," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for the chain. "Come on over and get 4 Corn Dogs for $4 on March 19th."
Available at participating locations. Must buy multiples of 4 for sale prize. Tax extra. To find the nearest Wienerschnitzel, or to place an order online, visit wienerschnitzel.com.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.
Attachment
Glenda Vaquerano Wienerschnitzel 949-892-2651 gvaquerano@galardigroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.