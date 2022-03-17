REMINDER/Ford government plans unprecedented for-profit privatization of health care: Health Coalitions across the province hold summits to fight privatization and protect public health care services

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What:
The Ford government is engaging in unprecedented health care privatization. Recently, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced plans to expand private for-profit clinics and hospitals in Ontario. The Ford government is midway in allocating more than 18,000 long-term care beds to for-profit companies in 30-year contracts unless we stop them; the majority going to the same companies responsible for thousands of deaths and horrific conditions – in fact the highest death rates – in the pandemic. Despite many repeated announcements, Ford has not reinstated comprehensive inspections nor improved care levels in long-term care, has not addressed the staffing crisis across health care, and has plans for years of budget austerity after the election. It doesn't stop there. Ford is privatizing the last remaining public parts of home care. His government has strictly curtailed access to public COVID testing while at the same time contracting for-profit clinics to do testing, has privatized COVID vaccinations, and is allowing those private for-profit testing clinics to charge patients up to $400 for COVID tests.
Health Coalitions across Ontario are holding Emergency Summits across Ontario by Zoom to build the biggest fight-back we have ever mounted. Our goal is to protect and improve our vital public health care services and stop the unprecedented for-profit privatization of health care. The Ontario Health Coalition, a non-partisan public watchdog for health care, intends to set the threat to our public health care as a key election issue and push all political parties to make commitments to safeguard public health care, stop privatization and address the urgent needs to improve care and staffing.
We are expecting large crowds at each Emergency Summit. Media are welcome.
When : See listing below, advance registration is required. Upon registering you will be sent a Zoom link.
Monday March 21
Ottawa Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtfu-grDgqG9yC_AV7I41jz4VF9EWRSLkk
For more information: Ed Cashman at (343) 999-6886 or ed.cashman.ottawa@gmail.com
Tuesday March 22
North Bay Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlf-CgrDojG9zDiuOCH3mimQ4os_Jb7HZv
For more information: Henri Giroux at (705) 471-7746 or hgiroux1@hotmail.com
Wednesday March 23
Sudbury Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kc-qsqz0iEtGmzyCFAzYC2U2Udp8PaTCE
For more information: Melissa Wood at 705-662-8506 or wood.melissa@hotmail.com
Thursday March 24
Thunder Bay Health Coalition at 7:00pm
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvceispzkuHtIzVCeWWkeHFngbixTOSJUl
For more information: Jules Tupker at (807) 577-5946 or jtupker@tbaytel.net
Tuesday March 29
Durham Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItdeigqzgoGdD5Jq9xtAjHXDrPEgKl48Ij
For more information: Lance Livingstone at (905) 431-0823 or koach_14@yahoo.com, Pam Parks at bbgoodday01@yahoo.ca
Wednesday March 30
Windsor Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMufuutrjgtE9VQM_UZyWCuqXM4BTqO2ZvU
For more information: Tracey Ramsey at 519-995-0239 or traceyramsey200@gmail.com
Thursday March 31
Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough Health Coalitions along with Haliburton Long-Term Care Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://utoronto.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtdeGuqzguEtyOQ4uoxK-kQd2ikfZqk1JJ
For more information: Zac Miller at (289) 356-7537 or zac.miller1900@gmail.com
Thursday March 31
Northumberland Health Coalition along with Health Coalition representatives in Quinte at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEldu2spjIjHtS4njIQnMdjKQwBm4at9Dxd
For more information: Linda MacKenzie-Nicholas at lmackenzie-nicholas@cogeco.ca
Saturday April 2
Oxford Coalition for Social Justice at 10:30 am
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkde-pqD8sG934d81YAQnc6-e8sO9WuEx9?_x_zm_rtaid=E-_L6QBjQ1-rdvgA5BYF9Q.1646751173502.f741b2a62368d1983322e830f77b5873&_x_zm_rhtaid=237
For more information: Bryan J. Smith at (226) 228-8309 or bryasmit@oxford.net
Sunday April 3
Guelph District Health Coalition at 1:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctdeGvpzstHNF70hPwZZJGVHSJ7eNQM3M7
For more information: Brittainy Hancock at Guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com
Monday April 4
Niagara Health Coalition at 7 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYufu2trDMjEtC30A-53SFKJ36vzSw0bv56
For more information: Natalie Mehra at 416-230-6402 or ohc@sympatico.ca
Tuesday April 5
Waterloo Regional Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtduCrrD0jGdxlJl99AZkJYwScbwM8e8S0
For more information: Jim Stewart at (519) 588-5841 or waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com
Wednesday April 6
London Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkceytrjksGtYDTpG1zBA8nhDHoMfedHUX
For more information: Peter Bergmanis at (519) 860-4403 or pbergmanis@rogers.com
Thursday April 7
Chatham-Kent, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island, Sarnia Lambton Health Coalitions at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkcu2vqTssHdZiB98B-A2L3HGmONZ8ygBh?_x_zm_rtaid=E-_L6QBjQ1-rdvgA5BYF9Q.1646751173502.f741b2a62368d1983322e830f77b5873&_x_zm_rhtaid=237
For more information: Shirley Roebuck at (226) 402-2724 or goddess@bell.net
Saturday April 9
Hamilton Health Coalition at 10:30 am
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclduyrrzMoEtdt1x70AxqhnS_822wCsT8P
For more information: Janina Lebon at (905) 545-5514 or jlebon@sympatico.ca
Saturday April 9
Cornwall Health Coalition at 2:30 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rd--vpz4tE9euLuMN6LvykaiQIannes19
For more information: Elaine MacDonald at (613) 330-3117 or elainemacdonald@cogeco.ca
Monday April 11
Kingston Health Coalition at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJ4HWKC3xzVHpYyEOlkkT4wHNmAuu7wM5mHsbPRiyJFVzxUw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
For more information: Matthew Gventer at (613) 542-5834 or birms@kos.net, Joan Jardin at (613) 305-2716 or joanforlakeside@gmail.com
Tuesday April 12
Ontario Health Coalition - Sault Ste Marie and Algoma at 7:00 pm
Register in: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlduGqpj8tEtXAogwmqqsoBw8UZN_QQGAc
For more information: Al Dupuis at (613) 808-7710 or aldupuis@rogers.com
Wednesday April 13
Scarborough, Toronto, York Region Health Coalitions at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpc-yupjsuHNJ7kc80KnTsl_vwHNtUakT8
For more information: Natalie Mehra at 416-230-6402 or ohc@sympatico.ca
Tuesday April 19
Ontario Health Coalition - Oakville, Halton, and Burlington at 7:00 pm
Register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlce2rpjMtGtz-8cKEBMK_scj0FvOhuJFf
For more information: Mervyn Russell at (905) 845-3250 or mervynrussell1003@gmail.com
For more information:
Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402
