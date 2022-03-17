Latest Industry IoT Consortium Journal of Innovation Discusses Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industry

BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®) today published the newest edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI) entitled, "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industry." The latest issue illustrates the relevance of AI to Industrial IoT – from its applications to implementation challenges.

"We are excited about this edition of the Journal of Innovation on AI," said Edy Liongosari, IIC Thought Leadership Task Group Co-Chair, and Chief Research Scientist, Accenture Labs. "AI technologies are a significant contributor to value creation in the fourth industrial revolution and this edition of the JoI covers important topics from application frameworks to design guidelines for manufacturing to security."

IIC member experts wrote the following articles about the application of AI in their IoT-based applications:

"Applicative Framework for End-to-End AOI Implementation," by Valerio Di Eugenio, Gianluca Gamba, Chiara Mattei from Bosch covers a concrete implementation of an Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) system and its application in real manufacturing processes.

"Design Considerations and Guidelines for implementing Federated Learning in Smart-manufacturing applications," by Sourabh Bharti and Alan McGibney of Munster Technological University, Cork, Ireland, and Tristan O'Gorman from IBM. describe a common framework to share sensitive data across organizations for smart manufacturing.

"Securing the ML Lifecycle," by Dr. Carmen Kempka, WIBU-SYSTEMS AG, and Prof. Dr. Andreas Schaad, University of Offenburg, provides approaches and recommendations on how to secure machine learning models throughout product lifecycles.

"DDoS Attack Identification Utilizing Machine Learning in Circumstances Involving Hacked IoT Devices/Insider Assaults," by Rani Yadav-Ranjan, Arthur Brisebois, Serene Banerjee from Ericsson illustrates the use of machine learning to identify and counter DDoS attacks involving wireless IoT devices.

The Journal of Innovation highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the industrial internet in AI, digital twin, data, IoT and digital transformation, smart cities, smart factory, and edge computing. Past and present Journal of Innovation editions can be viewed and downloaded online. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.

