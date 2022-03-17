Interra Credit Union Will Join Aunalytics at CULytics 2022 Virtual Summit to Discuss the Need for Digital Transformation and Using Advanced Analytics to Move Business Forward

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that its customer Interra Credit Union will participate in a "fireside chat" case study session at the CULytics 2022 Virtual Summit taking place March 22 and March 29, 2002.

Aunalytics is a Gold Sponsor of the summit which brings leading credit unions together to share valuable industry learnings. Interra Credit Union's CEO, Amy Sink, will join Aunalytics President Rich Carlton on March 29, 11:30am-12pmPT to discuss the need for data transformation, and how Interra is using Aunalytics to better serve its members. With AI-driven analytics, Interra can focus on the future and how to drive its business forward, while helping its members overcome challenges they may have.

"Credit unions, like many other financial institutions, struggle with not only a plethora of data, but data that is largely siloed across the organization," said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. "I'm thrilled that Amy will be joining me at CULytics to share her insights about how Interra Credit Union successfully aggregated and integrated its data for analytics use. With greater intelligence and insights about its members, the credit union will be in a better position to address the challenges members may have and improve their overall experience."

Aunalytics will also feature Daybreak TM for Financial Services , its advanced data analytics solution for midmarket financial institutions, at a virtual booth both days of the summit. With Daybreak, credit unions can gain member intelligence to grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to members and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data.

Aunalytics is a trusted partner of CULytics, a community-based consultancy committed to helping credit unions get the most out of their investment in data and digital. It is dedicated to bringing together the credit union community by sharing expertise, industry best-practices and successes in data analytics and digital transformation. For more than six years, CULytics has invested in the success of the credit union community by embracing its ideals and charting a path toward a brighter future for all.

