United States Salary Survey Report for Engineering Firms 2022: Evaluate Salaries on a State-by-State and Regional Basis

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Salary Survey Report of Engineering Firms (All U.S. regions)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report contains the most up-to-date and comprehensive compensation survey reports for engineering firms operating in any region of the U.S. Based on data gathered between January 2021 and December 2021, from a broad sampling of engineering and architecture firms in the U.S., this report is an industry standard for firm leaders and human resources directors looking to benchmark their staff's compensation.
The 2022 Engineering Firm Salary Survey will help you:
- Compare your staff's salaries to those in firms just like your own
- Find out what the normal salary range is for every type and level of position in engineering firms
- See how salaries change as firms grow in size and help you prepare for your own firm's future
- Evaluate salaries on a state-by-state and regional basis
- See how salaries have changed over the years with trend data
This bundle includes all three regional editions:
- Northeast & South Atlantic edition: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia
- Central (north & south) edition: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.
- Mountain & Pacific edition: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington
Each regional survey includes data for a wide range of technical staff - from civil, structural, electrical, mechanical, geotechnical, environmental, and traffic/transportation engineers, to architects, landscape architects, planners, construction managers, and land surveyors. Technical staff data are broken into five levels - entry-level, project engineer, project manager, department head, and principal.
The report also shows salaries for management positions - such as presidents, CEOs, CFOs, branch managers, and others - as well as IT, marketing, and administrative staff. Descriptions and average years of experience are included for all titles in the survey. Data are clearly broken out by state or region and firm size so you can make comparisons between your firm and others just like it.
Trend data is included so you can see how salaries for every type of position have changed over the years.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjuw2n
