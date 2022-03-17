PathAI Partners with Datavant to enable Biopharma Companies to Connect Digital Pathology Data for Research

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, announced a collaboration to enable compliant connectivity of PathAI's pathology platform to life sciences trial data and other real-world data.
PathAI's digital platform includes 5 million specimens collected from historical biopsies and resections. PathAI applies AI and machine learning to evaluate molecular characteristics of cells for improved diagnostic precision in areas like oncology and NASH, as well as improve measurement of therapeutic effectiveness. PathAI will leverage Datavant's compliant connectivity technology to augment their pathology insights with real-world data like electronic health records, claims, and other sources to enable granular health outcomes analyses. The partnership will also enable life sciences organizations to connect their internal trial data to the platform to increase precision in characterizing a patient's disease and the depth of evidence on patients' response to therapy.
"We are excited to join the Datavant ecosystem," said Andrew H. Beck, CEO of PathAI. "The insight we can bring to researchers increases exponentially when we can compliantly connect highly granular pathology data to other rich real-world data that describes patient health status."
"Companies like PathAI are making a previously inaccessible source of data available to life sciences organizations to accelerate drug discovery," said Travis May, President and Founder of Datavant. "Until recently, pathology data was a physical slide of tissue accompanied by an unstructured text report. Now it is a digital piece of data that can be analyzed, and connected to other real-world data to yield unprecedented insight about disease and potential treatments."
About PathAI
PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI's platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.
About Datavant
Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.
Media Contacts:
Caty Reid
Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, PathAI
caty.reid@pathai.com
Elenee Argentinis
Head of Marketing, Datavant
elenee@datavant.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.