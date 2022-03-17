Phocas Software selected as preferred data analytics technology by ADS Solutions

IRVINE Calif. and NOVATO, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between Phocas Software and ADS Solutions will help small- to mid-sized businesses in the wholesale distribution and light manufacturing industries use their business data to improve reporting, insights and decision making. ADS Solutions, creator of cloud-based Accolent ERP, has selected Phocas as its preferred data analytics platform to complement the ADS Solutions application.
Together, Phocas and ADS Solutions will create a list of standardized reporting and dashboards for Accolent ERP customers by industry with a goal of delivering a more efficient reporting solution and allowing users to quickly and easily monitor key performance indicators (KPIs).
"As cloud-based solution providers with thousands of users in wholesale and manufacturing, Phocas and ADS Solutions understand the value of delivering technology that is intuitive, readily available and optimized for specific industries," said Jay Deubler, president of Phocas U.S. "Out-of-the-box, Phocas is primed to help Accolent ERP customers with reporting and dashboards they need to eliminate guesswork and be more strategic with critical business decisions. We have purposely built Phocas to integrate seamlessly with solutions like Accolent ERP and encourage quick and broad adoption because of its simplicity and familiarity."
"Accolent ERP customers need an intuitive data analytics and reporting solution that Phocas Software can provide," said Ian Pereira, CEO of ADS Solutions. "With only a few clicks, Phocas will provide Accolent ERP customers with access to easy-to-understand, actionable business intelligence, allowing them to fully capitalize on the value of their information."
Phocas has more than 30,000 daily users, and is built with KPIs and metrics that are specific to roles and industries of ADS Solutions' customers. Phocas will provide ADS Solutions with extensive sales and technical training about its base business intelligence platform, Financial Statements solution and Budgeting and Forecasting workflows. ADS Solutions' customers will also have access to Phocas vast online training and support tools, including Phocas Academy and Phocas User Group Forum.
About Phocas Software
Phocas is a cloud-based, SaaS company specializing in data analytics for the manufacturing, distribution, retail industries. The software incorporates sector knowledge to consolidate essential business data from common ERP, CRM, and AP/AR systems to make it simple to access companywide insights and financial performance through historical and predictive analysis. A core philosophy at Phocas is to make software intuitive so users of all skill levels can track and report on essential KPIs that are specific to their roles and industries. Phocas comes with out-of-the-box metrics, powerful interactive dashboards and broad functionality to provide immediate benefits and adoption. Users can also customize the software to meet their unique analytics and reporting needs. phocassoftware.com
About ADS Solutions
ADS Solutions is a leader in providing powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use Cloud-based ERP software to wholesale distributors, light manufacturers and services businesses. ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP software delivers fully integrated, end-to-end functionality for sales, CRM, order management, inventory control, warehouse management, fulfillment, purchasing, eCommerce and GAAP financial reporting capabilities. Accolent ERP is optimized for the wholesale distributors, light manufacturers and services businesses, across a broad range of vertical industries.
Media Contact: Kevin Wilson kevin.wilson@phocassoftware.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.