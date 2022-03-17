Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Institutional Investment: Analysis of Key Stocks and Funds

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Investor interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged in 2021. These reports show institutional investment in the most important cryptocurrency and blockchain stocks and funds.
Institutional investors are companies that invest money, either for themselves or on behalf of their clients. Institutional investors include investment banks, commercial banks, hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance companies. Through the funds they control, institutional interest can exert a strong influence on market prices.
This bundle contains reports on institutional investment for 2021 Q3 for the following investments:
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Cryptocurrency Fund
- Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Cryptocurrency Fund
- Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) Blockchain Fund
- 2021 Q3 Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) Blockchain Fund
- First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) Blockchain Fund
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Cryptocurrency Stock
- MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) Cryptocurrency Stock
