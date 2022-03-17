Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapy Area Report 2022: Focus on the Patient Voice and Clinical Conversations

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Therapy Area Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers fresh insights into the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) online space, from the perspective of multiple stakeholders, as well as evaluating key companies' social media activity.
The report, which is based on both machine and human-led analysis, uncovers the key unmet needs of patients, hot topics of conversation amongst physicians and assess pharma company online activity.
Insights from this report can help pharma companies identify potential opportunities to understand how to best engage with and support keys stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Executive Summary, Methodology and Background
2. RA Social Media Landscape Overview
- Social Media Conversation Architecture
3. The Patient Voice
- Patient Audiences in RA
- Key Topics of Patient Conversation
- Disease Experiences:
- Diagnosis
- Unmet Needs in Young Adult / Pregnant Women
- Mental Health Impact
- COVID-19 and RA
- Treatment Experiences:
- Brand Discussion
- Treatment Switching
- Safety Discussions
- JAKi Safety Discussion and Key Questions Asked
- Mode of Administration
- Remission Discussion
- Summary and Opportunities from the Patient Conversation
4. Clinical Conversations
- Physician Online Audiences
- Key Topics of Physician Conversation
- Physician Views on JAKi Safety
- Key Conference SoV
- EULAR 2021 Discussions
- ACR 2021 Discussions
- Top Digital Opinion Leaders in RA
- Summary and Opportunities from the Physician Conversation
5. Competitive Intelligence
- Summary of Key Company Online Performance
- Key Company Social Media Presence
- Company Social Media Activity Overview:
- UCB
- Galapagos
- BMS
- Amgen
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- AbbVie
- Genentech
- Janssen
- Eli Lilly
- Summary and Opportunities from the Pharma Conversation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b45faf
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
