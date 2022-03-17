Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its USD base rate in Canada

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada LB increases its USD base rate in Canada by 25 basis points from 3.75% to 4.00%, effective March 17, 2022.
About Laurentian Bank
At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.
Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,900 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.
We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.
Contact:
Merick Seguin
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Mobile: 514 451-3201
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca
