Battery Recycling Market to Expand at CAGR of 10% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery recycling market was valued over US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global battery recycling market is anticipated to attain the valuation of US$ 12.1 Bn by 2031. Lead acid batteries are considered among the most often recycled battery forms. The lead collected during the recycling process can be utilized as a raw material in the battery manufacturing process. In addition, secondary lead manufacturing is a key source of lead metal production across the globe. Furthermore, it aids in the protection of the environment from the negative effects of lead's toxic nature. As a result, the demand for secondary lead has increased, leading to the expansion of the global battery recycling market.
Many firms in the global market are working toward increasing their recycling capacity. For instance, e-waste recycling company Attero has heavily invested in increasing its existing lithium-ion battery recycling capability by 11 times. As a result of these advancements, the global battery recycling market has a great deal of potential.
Due to production halts and manpower constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic, shortage of raw material is expected to take place. Nonetheless, organizations in the global battery recycling market are using contingency planning to maintain stock at optimal levels and keep projects on schedule. In order to keep the businesses functioning, stakeholders are assuring business continuity in critical revenue-generating areas such as resource extraction and battery disposal.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9061
Key Findings of Market Report
- The issue of soil pollution as a result of battery dumping is causing a slew of environmental challenges across the globe. The growing awareness about environmental conservation among a substantial share of the global populace is likely to provide the market with significant growth opportunities.
- Several market competitors are also attempting to increase their recycling capacity. E-waste recycling companies are intending to invest heavily so as to boost their current lithium-ion battery recycling capacity by many times. As a result of these changes, the battery recycling industry has a lot of room for expansion.
Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9061
- Increasing disposable income of several people throughout the world has resulted in a significant growth in consumer electronics demand. Higher standard of living is likely to be a major factor for growing demand for electronics. These technological devices are powered by rechargeable batteries. Tons of electrical garbage are created each year, including these batteries. As a result of the steadily increasing quantity of discarded batteries, the recycling operations is likely to become more prevalent. For the global battery recycling market, these factors are likely to act as catalysts.
Global Battery Recycling Market: Growth Drivers
- In 2020, the Asia Pacific region led the global battery recycling market. The region's dominance is likely to be attributed to the rising demand for automobiles due to increasing per capita income. In 2020, almost 11 million passenger light commercial cars were sold in the region.
- Environmental concerns and increase in the quantity of outdated lithium-ion batteries are expected to act drive the demand for battery recycling in the years to come
Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9061
Global Battery Recycling Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
- East Penn Manufacturing Company
- Johnson Controls International PLC.
- Retriev Technologies Inc.
- Battery Solutions LLC
- Gravita India Ltd.
- American Manganese Inc
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=9061
Global Battery Recycling Market: Segmentation
Battery Chemistry
- Lithium-ion
- Lead-acid
- Nickel-cadmium
- Others
Spent Battery Source
- Automotive
- Electronic Appliances
- Others
End Use
- Extraction of Materials
- Disposal
- Repackaging
- Reuse
- Second Life
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:
Battery Electrolyte Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/battery-electrolyte-market.html
Battery Separator Materials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/battery-separator-materials-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/battery-recycling-market.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.