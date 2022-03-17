Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire All In Extracts, LLC

Orlando, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. BLEG, a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures completes a letter of intent to acquire All In Extracts, LLC.



Branded Legacy, Inc. signed a letter of intent to acquire All In Extracts, LLC d.b.a. Star Hill Hemp on Monday morning. Owned by Matt Grisham, Aaron Landerville, and Lorraine A, All In Extracts is located at 27003 Hickory Hill Rd, Brooksville, FL 34602. The potentially acquired Company is in the business of extraction and manufacturing of Delta-8, Delta-9, THC-O, and CBD products. All In Extracts also has its own brand called Star Hill Hemp to retail tinctures and gummies of its own making. The letter of intent represents basic terms agreed upon by the Buyer and Seller, and an 8-k has been filed with the SEC. A formal agreement can now be constructed to the benefit of both companies.



Spikes CBDX has been on a search for ways to increase margins as well as its revenues. After several meetings between Branded Legacy, Inc. and All In Extracts, LLC, an acquisition opportunity was discussed to the long-term benefit of both companies. With this potential acquisition, the Company can utilize the development processes of All In Extracts to create new products while controlling the costs.



Branded Legacy's President, Brandon White, stated, "We couldn't be more excited to add All In Extracts to the Branded Legacy umbrella. They bring an immediate impact to our brand, and we look forward to investing our time and resources to take their company to the next level."



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



