SFLMaven Provides Unaudited 2022 Year-to-Date Performance Metrics as Company Tracks Toward Record Growth in Core Vintage Jewelry Business

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. SFLM, ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") (www.sflmaven.com), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to provide current and prospective investors with updated performance data for the year to date in 2022.
Note: All data points discussed below are preliminary unaudited information, subject to change in future Company filings.
"The second half of last year showed several dynamics that suggested a spur toward accelerating growth in our vintage jewelry business, but 2022 has dramatically exceeded our expectations thus far," stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "At this point, we still have three Famous Thursday Night Auctions left in the quarter, and we have already matched what we did last quarter. At this pace, we could be tracking toward a new threshold of success even without including projections related to the additional value we stand to potentially drive as our metaverse digital store goes live this year."
YTD Unaudited Performance Highlights through March 16, 2022
- Total sales of more than $2.2 million, up 26% year over year
- Auction Sales of more than $1.92 million, up 30% year over year
- Average Sales Price of $954 per item, up over 22% year over year
- Nearly 2,300 individual products sold
- Repeat Buyers up 14% year over year
Management notes that the Company is tracking toward potentially exceeding $13 million in total sales this year from its core vintage jewelry business through its eBay storefront.
Positive trends include rising average sales price per item, more total sales, and a marked increase in repeat buyers, which suggests a higher overall sales growth potential independent of market share.
Ladin added, "The fundamental picture looks great for the core business. We continue to benefit from our position relative to the traditional jewelry industry – we have no supply chain issues and we aren't seeing a margin squeeze driven by rising raw materials pricing because we don't manufacture our products. But most importantly, word is spreading. Web traffic is up substantially. More people know about SFLMaven, and more of our past customers are coming back, which is a terrific signal about our value proposition and our ability to deliver customer satisfaction."
Follow SFLMaven on social media:
Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven
About SFLMaven
SFLMaven Corp. SFLM is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.
SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.
Corporate Contact
info@sflmaven.com
Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.