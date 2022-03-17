Bel to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 23, 2022

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. BELFA, a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Spring Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 23-24, 2022.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will provide an update on the business to better service customers and enhance margins thereby driving long-term value for stakeholders. Strong end-markets include electric vehicles, commercial air, and industrial.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 AM Eastern Time on March 23. Bel Fuse will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on March 23 and 24, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't have to be a Sidoti client. A live presentation will also be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.belfuse.com.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million - $5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting

ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director

Steven Hooser, Partner

jyoung@threepa.com

shooser@threepa.com