Allergy Diagnostics Market to Hit USD 8873.68 Million by 2028 | Allergy Diagnostics Industry | CAGR of 10.70% between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Allergy Diagnostics Market is expected to grow from USD 4,821.90 Million in 2021 to USD 8,873.68 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period.



Synopsis:

The Allergy Diagnostics Market is expected to witness the high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing incidence of allergic diseases and associated heavy economic burden, and increasing funds by the organizations in the Allergy Diagnostics Market. The increasing environmental pollution globally and the increasing access to healthcare insurance are further estimated to enhance the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market. Moreover, the utilization of mHealth in allergy diagnosis is the major factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the latest diagnostic strategies for allergies and the research and analysis on new treatment approaches are presumed to be the key opportunities in the Allergy Diagnostics Market in the upcoming years. The hazardous lifestyle changes of the population like a preference for junk food and increasing pollution are the other major factors driving the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market in the coming years. Furthermore, food allergies are showing the fastest growth nowadays due to the ignorance among individuals towards a healthy diet which is expected to increase the demand for Allergy Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. The rapidly changing lifestyle and the consumption of junk food especially among youngsters are driving the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market. The development of advanced technology indicates the great opportunity for growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market by introducing various types of blood tests in order to reduce further health issues.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Allergy Diagnostics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.70% during the forecast period.

The Allergy Diagnostics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 4,821.90 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,873.68 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Allergy Diagnostics market.



List of Prominent Players in the Allergy Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

(US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher (US)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK)

Bio Mérieux SA (France)

Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

Hollister Stier Allergy (US)

NEOGEN Corporation (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US)

Staller genes Greer (UK)

HOB Biotech Group Corp.

Ltd. (China)

HYCOR Biomedical (US)

R-Bio pharm AG (Germany)

AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany)

and Erba Group (UK)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth in the funds from various governments and organizations for the allergy diagnosis market is the major factor driving the growth of the global Allergy Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. Growing access to health insurance by the individuals/ population and the use of mobile health in allergy diagnosis are expected to boost the Allergy Diagnostics Market growth in the upcoming years.

Challenges:

Lack of expertise in analyzing the report and providing proper diagnosis guidelines has been predicted to be a challenging factor in the global Allergy Diagnostics Market. The cost of installing and maintaining the Allergy Diagnostics Market devices in the laboratories is expensive and expected to hinder the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market in the coming years.

Regional Trends:

North America is expected to acquire the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics Market in the year 2021. The largest share of North America is primarily attributed to favorable reimbursement scenarios for the allergy diagnosis, availability of support and initiative by the associations, and rising incidence of allergies. The good healthcare infrastructure and advanced diagnostic technology in the region are increasing the demand for the Allergy Diagnostics Market in North America.

In Asia the Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to witness the highest growth by the year 2028 owing to the developing healthcare infrastructures, increase in disposable income, increasing prevalence of allergic diseases, and increasing aging population in the region. Moreover, the increasing population and growth in the economies in developing countries like India, Japan, and China are projected to drive the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market in Asia. Some of the latest trends that are observed in the global Allergy Diagnostics Market are the rising number of partnerships and collaborations, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing research and development activities, and new product launches which are expected to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostic, Inc, has been given a new name Minaris Medical America, Inc. by merging the medical business group companies under the name of Minari's Medical. Hitachi aimed to reinforce its presence globally and enhance business operations in the in-vitro diagnostics field.

In 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. pass in an agreement with Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC to acquire the latter. The acquisition will allow PerkinElmer Inc. to strengthen its position in Immunodiagnostic (IDS) market. The IDS would be integrated under EUROIMMUN Medizinische LABORDIAGNOSTIKA AG, which is a company providing allergy solutions and products.

The report on the Allergy Diagnostics Market covers Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Immunoassay Analyzers, ELISA Analyzers), by Allergen (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, Other Allergens), by Test Type (In Vivo Tests, Skin Prick Tests, Patch Tests, In Vivo Tests), by End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)

The report on the Allergy Diagnostics Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Allergy Diagnostics Market?

How will the Allergy Diagnostics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Allergy Diagnostics Market?

What is the Allergy Diagnostics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Allergy Diagnostics Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled "Allergy Diagnostics Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,821.90 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8,873.68 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 10.70% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product & Service

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Immunoassay Analyzers

• ELISA Analyzers

• Luminometers

• Services

• Other Instruments

• Allergen

• Inhaled Allergens

• Food Allergens

• Drug Allergens

• Other Allergens

• Test Type

• In Vivo Tests

• Skin Prick Tests

• Patch Tests

• In Vivo Tests

• Other In Vitro Tests

• End User

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospital-based Laboratories

• Academic Research Institutes

• Other End Users Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• (US)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• Danaher (US)

• Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK)

• Bio Mérieux SA (France)

• Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria)

• EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

• Hollister Stier Allergy (US)

• NEOGEN Corporation (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US)

• Staller genes Greer (UK)

• HOB Biotech Group Corp.

• Ltd. (China)

• HYCOR Biomedical (US)

• R-Bio pharm AG (Germany)

• AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany)

• ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

• Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• and Erba Group (UK). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

