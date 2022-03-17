New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Service, and Source, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244537/?utm_source=GNW
A few years ago, the contract manufacturing industry was a niche service market offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to pharmaceutical companies. The rise of CMOs was fueled by the increasing number of drug manufacturing failures. In the past, pharmaceutical companies had undertaken manufacturing facilities to develop innovative drugs. However, to reduce the risk of overcapacities, the demand for manufacturing outsourcing has continuously risen. Recently, Revolo Biotherapeutics entered into a partnership with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—Northway Biotech—to manufacture Revolo's binding immuno-regulatory protein 1805. The partnership included services from cell line development to manufacturing protein with quality assurance and regulatory compliance support. Similarly, Gland Pharma has been manufacturing Remdesivir for four companies, including Mylan, since 2021. Also, the organization increased its manufacturing quotas due to high demand from the companies. In 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under this agreement, Samsung Biologics was providing services ranging from f-cell lines development to production of Phase-I drug substances. The increasing number of contracts between biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing companies shows an increasing market size for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.
The global biopharmaceutical contract management market is bifurcated on the basis of product, service, and source.Based on product, the market is segmented into biologics and biosimilar.
The biologics segment would account for the largest market share during 2021–2028.Biologics are expected to see robust growth due to the various products under the segment, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others.
Biologics have an increasing demand with increasing research and developmental activities to develop new drug products for chronic indications.The COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to drive the growth of the biologics segment with the demand for vaccines for the virus rising.
Also, monoclonal antibodies are needed for various chronic illnesses of metabolic, infectious, neurological, and other origins.
By service, the biopharmaceutical contract management market is segmented into process development, fill and finish operations, analytical and quality control studies, and packaging.The process development segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to highest investments in process development for production of any biopharmaceutical.
The focus on pilot to commercial scale-up process development, cell line development, and other processes are expected to create growth opportunities for process development segment.The segment is further divided into downstream and upstream processing with downstream processing holding the larger share as downstream processing involves a larger amount of products being developed.
The analytical and quality control studies segment is expected to have the largest growth rate.
By source, the biopharmaceutical contract management market is segmented into mammalian and microbial-based biologics/non-mammalian. The mammalian segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market as mammalian sources of cells are more commonly used in the industry and can develop a larger range of products compared to microbial-based biologics/non-mammalian sources.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), European Federation of Pharmaceuticals Industries Associations (EFPIA), and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the biopharmaceutical contract management market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244537/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.