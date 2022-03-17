Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Report 2022-2030: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies, Mergers and Collaborations & Outsourcing of R&D Activities

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Drug Discovery, Pre-clinical, Clinical), by Service (Clinical Monitoring, Data Management), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare contract research organization market size is expected to reach USD 74.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030

The increasing cost of drug development is expected to drive market demand over the forecast period. Also, rising clinical trial costs and challenges pertaining to patient recruitment have led biopharmaceutical companies to turn to regions like Central and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East for cost savings and quick patient recruitment.



In addition, growing pressure on industry players to follow stringent timelines has increased the demand for outsourcing research activities to CROs. Some government organizations are also outsourcing their clinical trial activities so that they can carry out clinical trials with the required infrastructure, expertise, and minimize their cost and timelines. The CRO market was temporarily affected by the ongoing pandemic, as it led to the closure of clinical trial sites.



However, owing to the significant demand for treatments, the clinical trial sites were reopened with certain measures and precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. Moreover, the worldwide focus on finding a vaccine against coronavirus has had a significant impact on the development of vaccines & drugs for COVID-19.

This is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Owing to the pandemic, the players of the CRO market built powerful tools to support virtual clinical trials, so as to assist sponsors of the trials. Such actions are likely to improve market growth.



Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the clinical segment has dominated the market in 2021, with the largest share of 76.4%, owing to the fact that it comprises four elaborate phases, including human subjects. The significant demand for new treatments has further contributed to the growth of the segment.

Among services, the clinical monitoring segment was the largest in terms of both the market share and revenue in 2021.

North America held a significant market share of 25.3% in 2021 due to the presence of several global players, who invest a major part of their revenue in research activities.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth of 8.0% over the forecast period due to the reduced cost it offers in comparison to the U.S and other developed economies.

China, Japan, and India are projected to witness tremendous growth in the market over the forecast period owing to high disease prevalence in these countries.

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies

Increasing mergers and collaborations

Increasing outsourcing of R&D activities

Patent cliff

Favorable environment for clinical trials in developing countries

Market Restraint Analysis

Quality issues of CRO services

Intellectual property rights issues

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Company Profiles

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Covance Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, Llc (Ppd)

Parexel International Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Icon, Plc

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Syneos Health

Pharmaron

Gvk Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flktm7

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900