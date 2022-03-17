Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 31, 2022

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.
To access the call, please dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to conference ID 13727002. The audio webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor and Media section of the Company's website at www.sperotherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will also be available on Spero's website for 30 days following the call.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.
Spero Therapeutics' lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is in development as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in cUTI, including pyelonephritis. On January 3, 2022, Spero Therapeutics announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA for tebipenem HBr tablets.
Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States and is currently not approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis.
Spero Therapeutics is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.
Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.
For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Ted Jenkins
Vice President, Investor Relations and Specialty Finance
Tjenkins@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4039
Media Contact:
Jacqueline Pomfret Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Jkirby@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4074
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.