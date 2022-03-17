The Crypto Realty Group to Hold Crypto x Real Estate Event at Miami Bitcoin Conference

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Miami, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Miami's Bitcoin Week, The Crypto Realty Group will be hosting an event on April 6th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM EST at the Miami Hilton Downtown. As their second Bitcoin Miami satellite event, speakers include Piper Moretti, Founder and President of the Crypto Realty Group, Suzy Truax, CRG's Chief Growth Officer and Blockchain Expert, Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company; Lene Martin, Ph.D., from Blockchain at Pepperdine; Calvin Cooper, Founder and CEO of Rhove.com; Chris Rivera, CRG's Puerto Rico partnering agent; Drew Cutkamp and Brian Bourgerie, Co-Founders of Uncommon EntrepREneurs and many more thought leaders in the crypto/real estate vertical are expected to attend.
Topics will range from NFTs and metaverse, Web3, blockchain trends, leveraging cryptocurrency for real estate investments, advancements in lending, and tax havens, with special guests from Puerto Rico to discuss its own crypto boom and tax advantages.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
"Last year was a great success. We filled the room with hundreds of investors, real estate and financial professionals to chat about the exciting trends in crypto, blockchain and real estate. We're expecting a much bigger turnout this year," said Piper Moretti. "We're thrilled to have real estate as part of the conversation and it's only going up from here." There will also be a blockchain/RE pitchfest with prizes for the top pitches.
The Bitcoin x Real Estate Event of the Year (or How Blockchain Will Eat Traditional Real Estate 2.0)
April 6, 2022
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST
Miami Hilton Downtown
1601 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33132
Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-blockchain-will-eat-traditional-real-estate-20-tickets-290002403997
https://b.tc/conference/bitcoin-week
Piper Moretti info (at) cryptorealtygroup.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.