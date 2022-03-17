The Crypto Realty Group to Hold Crypto x Real Estate Event at Miami Bitcoin Conference

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Miami, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Miami's Bitcoin Week, The Crypto Realty Group will be hosting an event on April 6th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM EST at the Miami Hilton Downtown. As their second Bitcoin Miami satellite event, speakers include Piper Moretti, Founder and President of the Crypto Realty Group, Suzy Truax, CRG's Chief Growth Officer and Blockchain Expert, Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company; Lene Martin, Ph.D., from Blockchain at Pepperdine; Calvin Cooper, Founder and CEO of Rhove.com; Chris Rivera, CRG's Puerto Rico partnering agent; Drew Cutkamp and Brian Bourgerie, Co-Founders of Uncommon EntrepREneurs and many more thought leaders in the crypto/real estate vertical are expected to attend.

Topics will range from NFTs and metaverse, Web3, blockchain trends, leveraging cryptocurrency for real estate investments, advancements in lending, and tax havens, with special guests from Puerto Rico to discuss its own crypto boom and tax advantages.

"Last year was a great success. We filled the room with hundreds of investors, real estate and financial professionals to chat about the exciting trends in crypto, blockchain and real estate. We're expecting a much bigger turnout this year," said Piper Moretti. "We're thrilled to have real estate as part of the conversation and it's only going up from here." There will also be a blockchain/RE pitchfest with prizes for the top pitches.

The Bitcoin x Real Estate Event of the Year (or How Blockchain Will Eat Traditional Real Estate 2.0)

April 6, 2022

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST

Miami Hilton Downtown

1601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

Links: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-blockchain-will-eat-traditional-real-estate-20-tickets-290002403997

https://b.tc/conference/bitcoin-week

Piper Moretti info (at) cryptorealtygroup.com