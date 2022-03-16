Global Care Capital Announces New Chief Financial Officer

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, announces that James Henning has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks Mr. Henning for his service and is pleased to announce that Bryce Clark has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to fill the vacancy.



Mr. Clark practices public accounting and is the owner of Bryce A. Clark & Associates Ltd. located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Clark has over twenty years of experience serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer or a director of several TSX Venture Exchange listed public companies in the mining industry.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Mr. Hugh Maddin, Interim CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

