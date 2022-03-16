South Carolina Real Estate School is Now Offering Night and Weekend Classes, Hosted and Owned by Jeff Cook Real Estate

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Charleston, SC, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preparing for your real estate career has never been easier! The South Carolina Real Estate School is now offering Night and Weekend Classes via Zoom for interested students all across the Palmetto State. South Carolina Real Estate School is owned by real estate licensee Thomas "Jeff" Cook but students may choose any real estate company to affiliate. Weekend classes are currently offered at a special discounted rate April 2-May 8, and held on Saturdays & Sundays from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM over a 5-week period. A Zoom link will be provided to each student after online registration is completed.

These night and weekend classes offer Unit 1, Unit 2 or a combined package for both units. Pricing information is available on the website. Students can enjoy a huge savings while getting comprehensive, instructor-led training to prepare them for passing the national and state real estate exam and launching an exciting career in real estate!

South Carolina Real Estate School is the premier real estate school in the Palmetto State. Our students not only find greater success, but are also able to take advantage of competitive pricing and enjoy the only class in town that offers the full 90 hours required for licensure in just two weeks. Classes are conveniently offered via zoom with a live instructor, where multiple agents and students will interact with the class on a daily basis.

Our instructor, Ray James, is one of the most seasoned and experienced real estate professionals in South Carolina. He makes the material interesting while explaining each concept and its relevance. We provide our students with exactly what they need to pass the real estate exam successfully. South Carolina Real Estate School offers the best resources, including workbooks you can't find anywhere else, and multiple practice tests and quizzes. With a higher pass rate than the state average, it's obvious that our classes are superior to other options.

Contact The South Carolina Real Estate School now for more information or to register for classes. A limited number of students can be included in each class, so don't delay!

