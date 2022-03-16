Motorsport Games to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
MIAMI, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM ("Motorsport Games"), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report their financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events." The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 407-0784 from the US, or by dialing 1 (201) 689-8560 internationally.
About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.
Contacts:
Investors:
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
