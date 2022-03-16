Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on March 16, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on April 27, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022.
With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 31 quarters.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.
Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Chad Reece - Public Relations - 641-585-6647 - creece@wgo.net
