LXP Industrial Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust ("LXP") LXP, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 of $0.12 per common share/unit payable on or about April 18, 2022 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2022.
LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, which is payable on or about May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022.
ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
LXP Industrial Trust LXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the discretion of LXP's Board of Trustees with respect to the authorization of future dividend declarations and (2) those factors and risks detailed in LXP's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com
