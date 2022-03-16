Dr. William Haseltine releases new book on Innate Immunity and Covid-19

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
In his latest book, bestselling author William A. Haseltine Ph.D. tells us that understanding our natural immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is critical to understanding the Covid-19 pandemic and serves as a guide to what more we can do to protect ourselves.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
The natural immune system is what equips the body with the tools necessary to counter new threats from the microbial world and prevent severe disease. Only when these natural protections fail do we succumb to critical illness or death. How natural immunity functions has eluded our understanding—until now.
Natural Immunity and Covid-19 (ACCESS Health Press) collects insights from a fast-growing body of scientific research on the next frontier of pandemic control, not just for Covid-19 but existing and future infectious diseases. We now find ourselves in a uniquely challenging stage of the pandemic, without a long-lasting vaccine and facing a virus that evolves rapidly to become more transmissible and to defeat our best attempts at prevention and treatment. Haseltine argues that one way forward is to develop drugs that strengthen our natural immune defenses and keep vulnerable populations protected and healthy against existing and future variants.
The book maps out how the body mobilizes its natural defenses against SARS-CoV-2. It also describes the virus's extensive set of countermeasures. Strengthening the natural immune system and devising means to thwart the virus's countermeasures opens a golden path to prevention and treatment of Covid-19.
Natural Immunity and Covid-19 will be updated frequently to keep pace with events. It is a living eBook. When a reader purchases a copy of the book, either in print or online, they will receive a passcode that will give them online access to every subsequent edition of the book. The most recent edition will also be available at www.williamhaseltine.com/naturalimmunity.
Available on Amazon
About The Author:
William A. Haseltine is President of ACCESS Health International, a former Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health professor, and founder of the university's cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments. He is also the founder of more than a dozen biotechnology companies.
He has been published widely as an authority on pandemics in CNN, Washington Post, Forbes, and Scientific American and is the author of several books on Covid-19.
Courtney Biggs, Director of Communications ACCESS Health International courtney.biggs@accessh.org
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.