Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investigation Alert: Former Employees of Redwire Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman to Find Out More About an Investigation into Possible Violations of Securities Laws

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman alerts former employees of Redwire Corporation RDW and its affiliates that the firm is investigating the Company for alleged securities law violations. Click here to inquire.
On behalf of its client and other Redwire investors, Hagens Berman, an international class-action and complex plaintiffs' litigation law firm, is conducting an investigation into the propriety of Redwire's financial reporting and public disclosures.
Specifically, on Nov. 10, 2021, Redwire announced it would postpone the release of its Q3 2021 financial results. Redwire explained that an employee raised concerns about "potential accounting issues at a business unit," and that its audit committee was investigating the allegations.
Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, Redwire announced that due to the pending investigation, "the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements [for the period ended Sep. 30, 2021] or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact" on the report.
Hagens Berman is investigating Redwire's financial reporting and disclosures, and whether the company may be liable for securities law violations. If you are a former employee of Redwire and have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation please inquire by clicking here, calling Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or emailing RDW@hbsslaw.com.
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
