U.S. Payments Forum Webinar Will Explore Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology for Open Payments

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Vehicle (EV) market is a burgeoning industry which is expected to continue to gain traction among consumers and manufacturers. In the U.S., EV momentum is being supported by recent federal legislation which promises to provide nearly $5 billion to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. The U.S. Payments Forum is working to address potential EV adoption challenges tied to payment transactions through its upcoming webinar, "Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology Open Payments."



The Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology Open Payments Webinar will be held on March 30, 2022, at 12 pm ET (9 am PDT). Attendees can expect to walk away with a greater understanding of the EV market in the U.S., as well as strategies to improve interoperability and the implementation of open payments at EV charging stations. Interested parties can register at the U.S. Payments Forum's website.

The webinar will feature the following industry-leading speakers:

Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; Cindy Kohler, Visa; Gabriela Loayaz, Discover; Barton Sidles, bp; Carly Furman, Nayax; Nick Pisarev, G+D; and Jason Bohrer, U.S. Payments Forum.

"For many, the widespread adoption of Electric Vehicles is a critical step toward a more sustainable future. The Forum believes that the implementation of efficient and compliant open payments at EV charging stations is just as crucial," said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. "This webinar aims to leverage the combined knowledge of industry stakeholders across the payments industry to help eliminate pain points at EV charging stations and make it just as easy to pay to recharge as it is to pay for gas."

Webinar speakers will provide implementation best practices for EV Technology open payments with the goal of:

Understanding the charging experience across all networks for open payments

Simplifying and enhancing the charging payments process

Clarifying misconceptions and reducing friction

Exploring considerations for petroleum merchants scoping how to integrate existing infrastructure with EV technology

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in the development of future webinars can visit the Forum's website to learn about how to become a member. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

