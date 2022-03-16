Inscape announces the sale process for surplus real estate to continue

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape Corporation ("Inscape" or the "Company") INQ, announces that the Proposed Transaction outlined in its press release of February 3, 2022, will not proceed given the Property Condition Precedent detailed in that press release was invoked by the Purchaser. As a result, the expected closing of the Proposed Transaction will not occur on May 31, 2022, as previously announced.



The Company will continue its sale process for this property until a suitable buyer is obtained.

About Inscape

Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape's wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all our clients, enable us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn't choose us sooner.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the closing of the Proposed Transaction and the terms and condition of the Lease and forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the impact of the Proposed Transaction on the Company's strategic plan, operations and financial profile. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" "contemplates", "projects" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved" or the negative such as "does not believe" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including those risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond Management's control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: (i) the satisfaction of the conditions precedent; (ii) the terms and conditions of the Lease; (iii) completion of the Proposed Transaction by the parties; and (iv) the impact of the Proposed Transaction on the Company's strategic plan, operations, and financial profile. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking information.

For more information, visit myinscape.com.

Contact Jon Szczur

Chief Financial Officer

Inscape Corporation

T 905 952 4102

jszczur@myinscape.com