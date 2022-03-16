AAON to Present at Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. AAON, a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC equipment for nonresidential buildings, announced today that Gary Fields, President and CEO, and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference.



They will speak at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The live webcast will be accessible on the AAON website at https://www.aaon.com/Investors. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website following the event.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: Joseph.Mondillo@AAON.com