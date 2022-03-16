Canadian Carbon Fiber Bike Manufacturer, BRIDGE Bike Works, Secures Angel Round Funding From OvareVentures

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvareVentures is adding to its portfolio of outdoor and active brands with an investment in Toronto carbon fiber bicycle manufacturer BRIDGE Bike Works. Bike sales boomed by as much as 120 percent during the pandemic, with consumer expectations refocusing on locally made products. BRIDGE is aiming to take advantage of this industry growth with the launch of its manufacturing facility and the introduction of its "Surveyor" all-road model, available later this summer.

Co-founders Frank Gairdner and Mike Yakubowicz are the visionaries behind BRIDGE. Frank is a serial outdoor product entrepreneur who previously co-founded TriggerTech, a patented trigger mechanism for firearms and crossbows that was one of Canada's fastest-growing manufacturing companies in 2020. In 2018 he helped launch Carbon Marine, the first company in the world to manufacture high-performance fully carbon fiber power boats. Michael Yakubowicz is an internationally recognized boutique bike curator and designer and the owner of Blacksmith Cycle, a Toronto shop specializing in sourcing, building, and servicing dream bikes for clients.

"BRIDGE is one of the only carbon bike brands made in Canada," said Frank Gairdner. "The biggest benefit of making your own bikes is that you can control every element of the process, from tooling and layup to total quality control. Our carbon framesets are for cyclists who demand the quality that locally made requires. Authentic full cycle means design, engineering, production, and community, all under one roof." BRIDGE is aiming to stand out from the crowd with a thoroughly modern customer-centric focus, uncompromising performance, and a lifetime warranty on all products.

OvareVentures is part of OvareGroup, a private holding company that brings together a venture capital firm with specialty firms in content development, marketing technology and strategic services.

OvareGroup Chairman and CEO Jordan F. Reber noted, "This is a particularly exciting investment for our outdoor and active lifestyle portfolio. The BRIDGE founders have a track record of success in carbon fiber and custom bike manufacturing."

Kara Anastasiadis, President of OvareGroup Outdoor added, "In partnership with proven engineers and channel partners, we envision BRIDGE becoming one of the most well-known brand names in the carbon frame category made locally in Ontario, Canada. We are committed to supporting manufacturing and innovation."

BRIDGE will debut with an all-road handmade carbon model called the Surveyor, offered as part of the Origin 100 collection that is limited to 100 frames for 2022. Component partners include top-tier suppliers, including Shimano, SRAM, Enve, Fizik, Lightweight, Zipp, and SILCA. The $4,999 CAD frameset is currently available for preorder at BridgeBikeWorks.com with bikes available for delivery in the U.S. and Canada in summer of 2022. BRIDGE will also have up to 20 premium international dealers in 2022.

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About BRIDGE Bike Works

"The bike frame is a bridge on wheels, built to carry people over the ground" – The Modern Bicycle and its Components, 1898

BRIDGE was founded with a vision to create a better carbon bike. One that is designed, precision-engineered and built locally. One that is handcrafted in North America by a team with an unparalleled passion for attention to detail, from product to experience. One that celebrates the relationship between rider and bike, the places you choose to ride, and the community that riders create. Learn more at BridgeBikeWorks.com.

Kate Gray OvareVentures 502-314-9598 kate.gray@ovaregroup.com