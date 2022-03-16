CEOs of Coinbase Global, DeepMarkit, Liquid Avatar and Bitfarms Driving Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Crypto, NFTs, and the Metaverse

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, DeepMarkit MKTDF (TSX.V: MKT), Liquid Avatar LQAVF LQID and Bitfarms Ltd. BITF (TSX.V: BITF).



Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

DeepMarkit MKTDF (TSX.V: MKT) CEO Ranjeet Sundher: "Monetizing Carbon Credits On Blockchain is Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity"

DeepMarkit MKTDF (TSX.V: MKT) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is monetizing the nearly trillion dollar market for carbon credits onto the blockchain, with its Mint Carbon platform.

The value of traded global markets for carbon dioxide (CO2) permits grew by 164% to a record $851 billion in 2021 according to analysts at Refinitiv, and is viewed by institutional investors and hedge funds as the next hot asset asset class. This market is expected to surge ten-fold during this decade as more enterprise adopts "net-zero" carbon emissions.

DeepMarkit MKTDF (TSX.V: MKT) is capitalizing on this megatrend by helping carbon credit holders monetize their credits via its Mint Carbon platform into tradeable NFTs on the Ethereum-powered, Polygon blockchain for liquid sale on the global market 24/7. MKTDF expects to onboard its first batch of 25 million credits in the coming weeks (worth about $250 million). MKTDF generates revenues by charging a 10% minting fee to carbon credit holders, and then generates recurring revenues of about 1% every time the NFTs trade. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, MKTDF CEO Ranjeet Sundher shared that key milestones to watch in the coming weeks are new issuers joining the MintCarbon platform, and the first NFTs being minted. Sundher says that MKTDF's first-mover advantage in the carbon credit NFT space, combined with its deep pipeline of projects create the potential for significant revenue growth and valuation upside in coming months.

Watch DeepMarkit MKTDF (TSX.V: MKT) Next Super Stock video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/16/deepmarkit-otc-mktdf-monetizing-trillion-dollar-carbon-credits-on-blockchain/

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN CEO Brad Armstrong: "Crypto is Fundamental to Web 3.0"

"Unlike in past crypto cycles where we might have had "summers" and "winters", crypto is working, we've got major use cases now, outside of people just trading it, DeFi has tens of billions of dollars locked up in it. NFTs has been a massive trend and continuing to grow. People are building gaming and social media apps and DAOs and identity systems and what we're really seeing is that Web 3 is kind of the future of how people are going to build all kinds of applications on the internet, even non-financial services applications...Our fundamental belief is that crypto, it's not just going to be an investment, although that's a massive use case and the first pillar of our strategy, it's not just going to be a new financial system, which is the second pillar of our strategy. And we have lots of products helping make that happen. It's also going to be the new default way that people build applications on the internet. It's the new application platform. That's what people are calling Web 3.0, and they're going to be building all kinds of applications not just financial service applications. We believe Coinbase is the best positioned company in the world to help drive that change. And our goal is really to be the primary account where people access crypto economy and Web 3.0, and we have this really great customer base and brand infrastructure that all nicely integrates, and we can make crypto easy, and trusted, and safe to use…We're just in the very earliest days of this industry and it has a massive potential TAM, there's a ton of capital being injected into this industry. And a lot of the smartest young people are all rushing to build companies in this space. With all those thousands of new companies, you're just going to see a ton of innovation…"

Liquid Avatar LQAVF LQID CEO David Lucatch: "Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!"

Liquid Avatar LQAVF LQID CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF's metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from its Metaverse project "Aftermath Islands" just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

March 9 - Lethbridge College's Centre for Technology, Environment and Design (CTED) announced that it is partnering with LQAVF to launch a first of its kind work-integrated learning opportunity for students. Liquid Avatar Technologies is providing 9,000 plots of land within its Aftermath Islands Metaverse - a network of spaces where users can create a virtual world parallel to their physical one. Students will begin engaging in the new program and mentorship opportunities by the end of the winter 2022 semester.

Feb 24 - LQAVF Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited has completed its second pilot test activities designed for Meta's (formerly Facebook) Oculus system using the Quest 2 VR headset and hand controllers. The conceptual interaction with Dinosaurs, taken from the actual virtual experience, can be viewed here . This is the second of many early-stage interactive experiences planned for Aftermath Islands as LQAVF is currently working to complete several initial pilots of virtual and interactive platforms and technologies, including but not limited to Oculus, as it assesses a range of initiatives for its first launch program expected for mid-2022.

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF (TSX.V: BITF) CEO Emiliano Grodzki: "Bitcoin Miner Consolidation Is Coming - We're Shopping for Acquisitions"

"...Today, we have a combined total of 10 farms in operation and development, with planed capacity of 404 megawatts and 48,000 miners slated for delivery in 2022. With our strengthened balance sheet and flexible capital plan, we are well positioned to reach our targeted exahash rate of 3 by March 31, 2022, and 8 by December 31, 2022….We've been actively looking at opportunities to buy companies and assets going back to last December. We only closed one of those transactions, and that was Washington for 24 megawatts. In terms of size, we wouldn't be interested in looking at anything less than 10 to 20 megawatts of size, because that's about the size that makes sense to make it worthwhile for us. We certainly are more attracted to the bigger opportunities where there's scale...Because of our team and our expertise deploying new facilities, I think we're an attractive partner for anybody that wants to come to us, particularly given our growing international expertise…"

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF (TSX.V: BITF) Earning Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/18/bitfarms-ltd-nasdaq-bitf-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

About Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

