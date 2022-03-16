Unicycive Announces Acceptance of Two Preclinical Data Sets to be Presented at the European Renal Association Congress

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that two in-vivo data sets highlighting the safety and comparative efficacy of the Company's proprietary product candidate, Renazorb (lanthanum dioxycarbonate), were accepted for presentation at the upcoming European Renal Association Congress (ERA 2022) taking place from May 19-22, 2022 in Paris, France and virtually.
The following data will be presented at ERA 2022:
[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.
|Title:
|Lanthanum Dioxycarbonate Is Safe in Rats
|Format:
|Poster presentation
|Date/Time:
|May 19, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:34 pm (Central European Standard Time)
|Title:
|Fast and High Phosphate Reduction With Lanthanum Dioxycarbonate vs. Sevelamer in In-Vivo Study
|Format:
|Oral presentation
|Date/Time:
|May 19, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:34 pm (Central European Standard Time)
"We look forward to having these compelling preclinical data highlighting the safety and comparative efficacy of our lead product candidate, Renazorb, presented at this prestigious international congress before an audience of the world's leading nephrologists," said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Unicycive is making continued progress advancing our clinical program for Renazorb toward regulatory approval and these preclinical safety and efficacy data compared with the global standard of care (sevelamer) will support those efforts."
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.
Investor Contact:
ir@unicycive.com
(650) 900-5470
Anne Marie Fields
Stern Investor Relations
annemarie.fields@sternir.com
212-362-1200
SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.