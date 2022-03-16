First Resource Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
EXTON, Pa., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Resource Bank FRSB, focused on hybrid community banking, today announced that Glenn Marshall, CEO, and Lauren Ranalli, President & CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22, 2022.
DATE: March 22nd , 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3t8eenj
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- 2021 was the eleventh consecutive year of increasing profitability, with 2021 net income exceeding the prior year by 28%
- Loans grew 26%, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loan activity
- Deposits grew 12%, with checking deposits representing 36% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021
- There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021
About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
First Resource Bank
Glenn Marshall
CEO
610-561-6013
GMarshall@firstresourcebank.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
