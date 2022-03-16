Community Bancorp. to Share Investor Presentation on Live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
DERBY, Vt., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bancorp., CMTV the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, today announced that Kathryn Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Louise Bonvechio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will present a company overview live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, March 22nd.
DATE: March 22, 2022
TIME: 10:00am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3t8eenj
[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.
The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors are able to ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Community Bancorp. Highlights
- Q4 2021 earnings were $3.4 million or $0.62 per share, a 6% increase from Q4 2020
- 2021 full-year earnings were $13.1 million, a 22% increase from 2020
- Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $1,019.1 million, an 11% increase from 2020
About Community Bancorp.
Community Bancorp. is the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, with headquarters near the Canadian border. Serving Vermont communities for 170 years, the bank offers a complete line of personal and business financial services, with a commercial customer base that includes everything from hardware stores to hotels, loggers to high-end furniture makers, as well as maple syrup producers, artisanal cheesemakers and craft brewers. The bank also supports non-profit organizations and local governments.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
CONTACTS:
Community Bancorp.
Beth Kurth
Conway Communications
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.