Consolidated Water Sets 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 1019828
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2022, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.
Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 1019828
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.
Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com
Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact
Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.