Media Advisory: Enovix Co-Founder and CTO to speak at the International Battery Seminar in Orlando, Florida

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX, the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer will present at the International Battery Seminar in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. on "Overcoming Generations of Innovation Roadblocks to Create and Commercialize the Next-Gen Lithium-ion Battery."

Breakthroughs in advanced Lithium-ion battery technology have been relatively stagnant for decades. Lahiri will share how Enovix has overcome roadblocks through years of R&D to produce a battery that enables a 100% active silicon anode and is designed to deliver high energy density and improved abuse tolerance over conventional wound Li-ion cells.

WHO: Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer WHAT: Presentation on Harnessing Enovix Technology and Architecture to Accelerate

Battery Innovation WHEN: March 31, 2022 at 12:20pm time WHERE: Lowes Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida

About Enovix



Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

