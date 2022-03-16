Microcontroller Market to Reach USD 51.13 billion by 2028; Renesas Launched Ultra-Low Power, 32-bit RX140 Group of Microcontrollers (MCUs): Fortune Business Insights™

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microcontroller Market size was valued at around USD 29.06 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 30.63 billion in 2021 to USD 51.13 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has mentioned these insights in its latest research report, titled, "Microcontroller Market, 2021-2028."

According to the analysis, the market will gain traction from the growing automotive applications, consumer electronics and medical devices. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for microcontroller units (MCUs) will be pronounced in the ensuing period.

Companies Operating in Microcontroller Market Report:

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Intel (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices)

ON Semiconductor

ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan)

Zilog, Inc. (U.S.)

Microcontroller Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 51.13 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 29.06 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Microcontroller Market Segments covered Product type, Application, Region Microcontroller Market Growth Drivers Bullish Demand for Portable Medical Devices to Foster the Growth Potentials Industry Participants to Invest in Product Launches to Gain a Competitive Edge Asia Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth with Availability of Raw Materials





COVID-19 Impact

Prevailing COVID-19 Challenges for Automakers Dent the Business Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably influenced the industry forecast, with industry and automotive sectors witnessing significant disruptions. Several watchdogs have reported a dip in automotive sales during the pandemic. According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), the automotive industry in the country is observing a plunge in sales. Moreover, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have also grappled with the outbreak.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Report Coverage

The report is prepared rigorously through qualitative and quantitative assessments. The use of top-down and bottom-up approaches further validates the report's authenticity. Analysts and researchers have also used primary and secondary resources to provide a holistic market view. In doing so, annual reports, SEC filings, press releases and government websites have been invaluable.

Segmentation

In terms of product type, the global Microcontroller Market is segregated into 16-bit microcontroller, 8-bit microcontroller and 32-bit microcontroller.

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, networking & communication, medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial and military & defense.

With respect to region, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America are included in the report.

Drivers & Restraints

Bullish Demand for Portable Medical Devices to Foster the Growth Potentials

With the demand for medical equipment for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) soaring, portable devices will potentially gain prominence. MCUs will be sought in manufacturing portable instruments to provide longer battery life with high performance. Stakeholders predict smart wearables to gain ground in the medical sector.

Meanwhile, the lack of a strong framework for protecting intellectual property rights (IPRs) may be the bottleneck towards robust industry growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth with Availability of Raw Materials

Asia Pacific Microcontroller Market share will witness an appreciable gain and is on course to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials, along with flourishing living standards, will underpin the regional growth. Asia Pacific Microcontroller Market size was valued at around USD 13.63 billion in 2020 and will grow on the back of investments in automated cars and advanced technology.

Industry players are expected to up their investments in Europe following the growth of bioengineering, biomedical and metallurgical sectors. Automakers will continue to bolster their portfolios across France, Germany and Italy. Prominently, investments in the automotive and medical device sectors will augur well for the Europe Microcontroller Market growth.

North America will contribute a significant share towards the global market due to the presence of leading companies in the U.S. and Canada. Stakeholders will cash in on the flourishing semiconductor research and development activities. So much so that leading company are expected to expand their penetration across untapped areas.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Participants to Invest in Product Launches to Gain a Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the market indicates leading companies could emphasize organic and inorganic strategies, including product launches, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions and R&D activities.

Prominent Industry Development

September 2021: Renesas launched ultra-low power, 32-bit RX140 group of microcontrollers (MCUs), with 30% better power efficiency for home and industrial applications.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Microcontroller Market Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Microcontroller Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD Bn) 8-Bit 16-Bit 32-Bit By Application (USD Bn) Networking & Communications Automotive Consumer Electronics Industrial Medical Devices Military & Defense By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America North America Microcontroller Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD Bn) 8-Bit 16-Bit 32-Bit By Application (USD Bn) Networking & Communications Automotive Consumer Electronics Industrial Medical Devices Military & Defense By Country (USD Bn) United States Canada Mexico Europe Microcontroller Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD Bn) 8-Bit 16-Bit 32-Bit By Application (USD Bn) Networking & Communications Automotive Consumer Electronics Industrial Medical Devices Military & Defense By Country (USD Bn) UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





