Automotive Battery Market Size [2021-2028] Worth USD 65.62 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR 5.5%

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive battery market size was valued at around USD 43.32 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 45.10 billion in 2021 to USD 65.62 billion by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has mentioned these insights in its latest research report titled, "Automotive Battery Market, 2021-2028."
According to the study, soaring demand for automotive batteries along with the preference for battery-powered electric vehicles will provide lucrative growth opportunities. Besides, investments in electric vehicles (EVs) will complement the growth of e-mobility.
[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.
Industry Development
May 2021-Ford announced forming a new joint venture with SK Innovation to ramp up North America battery deliveries.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-battery-market-106486
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
|5.5%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 65.62 Billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 45.10 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2019
|No. of Pages
|200
|Segments covered
|Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles, IC Engine and Electric Vehicle
|Growth Drivers
|Industry players are expected to increase their investments in EVs with the growing prominence of emission-free battery and hybrid electric vehicles.
|Notably, the prevalence of fast automotive battery chargers for improved batter performance will bode well for the global automotive battery market growth.
|Stakeholders are expected to further their investments in Europe in the wake of the adoption of electric vehicles across advanced economies.
Segments:
Type, Vehicle Type, Engine Type, and Region are Studied
In terms of Type, the market is segregated into lithium-ion, lead acid, and others.
Based on vehicle type, it is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
With respect to engine type, the market is fragmented into electric vehicle and IC engine.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-battery-market-106486
Report Coverage
The report is prepared painstakingly with the use of qualitative and quantitative assessments. The report also includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, annual reports, and studies published by prominent organizations. Besides, the use of primary sources, such as interviews of stakeholders, has made the report more trustworthy. The report also includes top-down and bottom-up approaches to provide product mapping and boost estimations.
Drivers and Restraints
Investments in EVs to Provide Compelling Growth Opportunities
Industry players are expected to increase their investments in EVs with the growing prominence of emission-free battery and hybrid electric vehicles. Besides, technological advancements have encouraged leading companies to bolster their penetration across untapped areas. Notably, the prevalence of fast automotive battery chargers for improved batter performance will bode well for the global automotive battery market growth.
Furthermore, the rising electrification of commercial vehicles across advanced economies will further drive industry growth. Stakeholders are also expected to up their production on the back of robust government policies to adopt EVs. However, the low penetration of electromobility in emerging economies could dent the business.
Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-battery-market-106486
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific to Witness Profound Investments with Rising Automotive Sales
Emerging economies are expected to provide revenue-boosting opportunities on the back of soaring automotive production in China. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China sold around 25 million vehicles in 2020. Furthermore, expanding penetration of EVs, along with the availability of raw materials, will drive regional growth. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 22.92 billion in 2020 and will witness a similar growth trajectory during the forecast period.
Stakeholders are expected to further their investments in Europe in the wake of the adoption of electric vehicles across advanced economies. Moreover, rigorous regulations and norms will compel automakers to inject funds into the battery component. Watchdogs, such as the EU, are promoting the use of the lithium-ion batteries, thereby augmenting the industry outlook.
North America is expected to emerge as a happy hunting ground following the adoption of EVs and technological advancements. In addition, the presence of leading companies, such as General Motors and Tesla, has furthered the demand for batteries. Sales of commercial vehicles, along with the rising footfall of lead-acid batteries, will foster the North America automotive battery market share.
COVID-19 Impact
Dip in Automotive Production Amidst Pandemic to Mar Industry Growth
A plunge in automotive production as well as the shutdown of transportation services has led to disruption in the industry. Prominently, halt in the production of vehicular batteries did not support the global market outlook. However, ease of restrictions and robust government policies could trigger the sales of the batteries.
Competitive Landscape
Industry Participants to Invest in Joint Ventures to Gain a Competitive Edge
The market's competitive scenario suggests that prominent companies could focus on organic and inorganic strategies such as technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and R&D activities.
Quick Buy - Automotive Battery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106486
Major Players Profiled in the Market Report
- EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD. (India)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH. (Germany)
- Hitachi Group Ltd (Japan)
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (China)
- A123 Systems (U.S.)
- SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD (South Korea)
- BYD Company Ltd. (China)
- East Penn Manufacturing Company (U.S.)
- Exide Technologies (U.S.)
Major Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Technological Developments
- Distribution of Automotive Battery Market - In Value
- Impact of COVID-19
- Global Automotive Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type
- Lead Acid
- Lithium-Ion
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Engine Type
- IC Engine
- Electric Vehicle
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- North America Automotive Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type
- Lead Acid
- Lithium-Ion
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Engine Type
- IC Engine
- Electric Vehicle
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- United States
Continued...
Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-battery-market-106486
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.