Automotive Battery Market Size [2021-2028] Worth USD 65.62 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR 5.5%

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive battery market size was valued at around USD 43.32 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 45.10 billion in 2021 to USD 65.62 billion by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has mentioned these insights in its latest research report titled, "Automotive Battery Market, 2021-2028."

According to the study, soaring demand for automotive batteries along with the preference for battery-powered electric vehicles will provide lucrative growth opportunities. Besides, investments in electric vehicles (EVs) will complement the growth of e-mobility.

Industry Development

May 2021-Ford announced forming a new joint venture with SK Innovation to ramp up North America battery deliveries.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 65.62 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 45.10 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles, IC Engine and Electric Vehicle Growth Drivers Industry players are expected to increase their investments in EVs with the growing prominence of emission-free battery and hybrid electric vehicles. Notably, the prevalence of fast automotive battery chargers for improved batter performance will bode well for the global automotive battery market growth. Stakeholders are expected to further their investments in Europe in the wake of the adoption of electric vehicles across advanced economies.





Segments:

Type, Vehicle Type, Engine Type, and Region are Studied

In terms of Type, the market is segregated into lithium-ion, lead acid, and others.

Based on vehicle type, it is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

With respect to engine type, the market is fragmented into electric vehicle and IC engine.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.





Report Coverage

The report is prepared painstakingly with the use of qualitative and quantitative assessments. The report also includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, annual reports, and studies published by prominent organizations. Besides, the use of primary sources, such as interviews of stakeholders, has made the report more trustworthy. The report also includes top-down and bottom-up approaches to provide product mapping and boost estimations.

Drivers and Restraints

Investments in EVs to Provide Compelling Growth Opportunities

Industry players are expected to increase their investments in EVs with the growing prominence of emission-free battery and hybrid electric vehicles. Besides, technological advancements have encouraged leading companies to bolster their penetration across untapped areas. Notably, the prevalence of fast automotive battery chargers for improved batter performance will bode well for the global automotive battery market growth.

Furthermore, the rising electrification of commercial vehicles across advanced economies will further drive industry growth. Stakeholders are also expected to up their production on the back of robust government policies to adopt EVs. However, the low penetration of electromobility in emerging economies could dent the business.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Witness Profound Investments with Rising Automotive Sales

Emerging economies are expected to provide revenue-boosting opportunities on the back of soaring automotive production in China. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China sold around 25 million vehicles in 2020. Furthermore, expanding penetration of EVs, along with the availability of raw materials, will drive regional growth. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 22.92 billion in 2020 and will witness a similar growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Stakeholders are expected to further their investments in Europe in the wake of the adoption of electric vehicles across advanced economies. Moreover, rigorous regulations and norms will compel automakers to inject funds into the battery component. Watchdogs, such as the EU, are promoting the use of the lithium-ion batteries, thereby augmenting the industry outlook.

North America is expected to emerge as a happy hunting ground following the adoption of EVs and technological advancements. In addition, the presence of leading companies, such as General Motors and Tesla, has furthered the demand for batteries. Sales of commercial vehicles, along with the rising footfall of lead-acid batteries, will foster the North America automotive battery market share.

COVID-19 Impact

Dip in Automotive Production Amidst Pandemic to Mar Industry Growth

A plunge in automotive production as well as the shutdown of transportation services has led to disruption in the industry. Prominently, halt in the production of vehicular batteries did not support the global market outlook. However, ease of restrictions and robust government policies could trigger the sales of the batteries.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Participants to Invest in Joint Ventures to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market's competitive scenario suggests that prominent companies could focus on organic and inorganic strategies such as technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and R&D activities.





Major Players Profiled in the Market Report

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD. (India)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH. (Germany)

Hitachi Group Ltd (Japan)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (China)

A123 Systems (U.S.)

SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD (South Korea)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

East Penn Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

Exide Technologies (U.S.)

