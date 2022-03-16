Automotive E-axle Market Size to Hit USD 65.73 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 31.4%

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive E-axle market size to rise from USD 9.71 billion in 2021 to USD 65.73 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period. The global Automotive E-axle market size was USD 7.21 billion in 2020. Automotive e-axle refers to a compact electric drive solution that combines the transmission, electric motor, and power electronics into a single unit. This single casing allows for simple integration of several components, a single cooling system for all parts, streamlined packaging, and improved efficiency. The increasing development in electronic vehicles is likely to boost the market growth during forecast period.

Rising Electrical Mobility to Boost Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus has affected various industries, including the automobile sector. However, electric vehicle sales increased by more than 40% in 2020. This bolstered market expansions and increased revenue generation rate during the pandemic. The car sales were developed in 2020 compared to the sales registered in 2019 as the restrictions were strict in 2019. Increasing electrical mobility has fueled the market growth during pandemic.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 31.4%. 2028 Value Projection USD 65.73 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 7.21 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Electric Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, By Drive Type and Region Growth Drivers Increasing Collaboration between Key Players in the Value Chain Will Positively Influence Growth Increasing Number of Electric Vehicle Models in Key Regions such as China and the U.S. Will Drive Market Growth





Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Electrification to Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period due to rising development in electrical vehicle models and the increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles. Furthermore, OEM electrification targets are expected to fuel the market in the coming years, bolting market development. An increasing number of electric SUVs in developing countries is anticipated to drive the market. According to the International Energy Agency, 18 of the 20 largest OEMs (in terms of vehicles sold in 2020), which accounted for around 90% of the total new car registrations worldwide in 2020, have announced plans to boost the availability and production of light-duty electric vehicles. These factors are likely to ensure automotive e-axle market growth in the projected period.

However, the high cost of an electric vehicle is likely to hinder market growth.





Market Segmentation:

Battery Electrical Vehicles Dominates Market Due to Low Ownership Cost

By electric vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Based on drive type, the market is trifurcated into all-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, and rear-wheel drive.

Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Insights:

Europe Dominates Global Market Due to Decarbonization Strategies

Europe holds the most prominent global automotive e-axle market share owing to the increasing stringency of CO2 emission targets. The region stood at USD 3.38 billion in 2020. Also, decarbonization strategies are expected to gain prominence during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second-largest global market share due to rapid charging infrastructure development. Also, the region focuses on the electrification of heavy-duty fleets and public transportation, which is anticipated to dominate the global market.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

Dana Limited (Ohio, U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

GKN Automotive Limited (London, U.K.)

Nidec Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Schaeffler AG (Herzogenaurach, Germany)

AxleTech (Meritor, Inc.) (Michigan, U.S.)

Linamar Corporation (Guelph, Canada)

Magna International Inc. (Aurora, Canada)





Global Automotive E-axle Market Segmentation:

By Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Drive Type:

All Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





